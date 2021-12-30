VDOT: Overturned tractor-trailer closes southbound lanes on I-295 south in Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is investigating a crash on I-295 south in Hanover.
The crash has closed all the southbound lanes near Pole Green Road (mile marker 38). The crash resulted in a tractor-trailer being overturned.
VDOT is advising drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.
