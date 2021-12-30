Healthcare Pros
VDOT: Overturned tractor-trailer closes southbound lanes on I-295 south in Hanover

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:22 AM EST
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is investigating a crash on I-295 south in Hanover.

The crash has closed all the southbound lanes near Pole Green Road (mile marker 38). The crash resulted in a tractor-trailer being overturned.

VDOT is advising drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12.com for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

