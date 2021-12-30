VDH urges people to avoid emergency departments for non-serious illnesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As COVID-19 cases continue to climb due to the Omicron variant, The Virginia Department of Health is issuing a plea for Virginians.

In a release, Virginia public health officials and hospital leaders are urging individuals with mild coronavirus cases, or other non-serious illnesses to avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital.

VDH says that hospitals across Virginia have seen an increase in patients seeking emergency department care for relatively mild COVID-19 cases, as well as cases of the flu or other seasonal illnesses.

Individuals who have mild COVID-19 symptoms can recover at home or seek treatment and/or speak with their primary care provider.

On the other hand, people with Sever COVID-19 symptoms such as significant difficulty breathing, intense chest pain, severe weakness or an elevated temperature that persists for days should consider seeking emergency medical care.

State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. spoke about the recent surge, and recommendations to alleviate the burden on health care workers.

“The best defense against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. If you have not gotten vaccinated or boosted and are eligible, please do so now. Do it for yourself, your family, and your community, including the health care workers we depend on to be there when we truly need emergency care,” Oliver said.

VDH says Virginia is in the midst of a fifth coronavirus surge since the pandemic began - the peak of this latest surge may not arrive until several weeks after the holiday season.

