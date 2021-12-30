Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: Cloudy and cooler with a little light rain possible in the morning

Moderate to heavy rain likely this weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay above average into the weekend with several rain chances through Sunday.

Thursday: A few scattered lingering morning showers, then staying mainly cloudy and cooler during the afternoon. High in upper 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: New Years Eve: Partly sunny and warm for December. The best weather day of the week! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Happy New Year! Rain likely during the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Rain likely, could be moderate to heavy at times, especially during the morning. Rain tapers midday. Around 1″ rain expected. Lows near 60, Then falling temperatures during the day into the 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Early morning rain MIGHT change to snow before ending. Then Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, high around 40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s

