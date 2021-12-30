Healthcare Pros
Statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign to spread awareness about holiday-related impaired driving

116 Virginia law enforcement agencies join forces to stop drunk driving this holiday season
Law enforcement will increase their police presence in high-risk areas and establish 55 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the New Year’s holiday approaching, the Checkpoint Strikeforce is launching a campaign to educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving - especially during the holiday season.

Governor Northam spoke about this public education campaign.

“Keep your family, your community, and yourself safe by not drinking and driving this holiday season,” Northam said. “You can always designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use public transportation and rideshare services. We owe our thanks to law enforcement professionals for keeping people safe this holiday season. Together, we can reduce impaired driving and save lives.”

In 2020, Virginia lost 272 lives in alcohol-related crashes. However, alcohol-related crashes have decreased 41.2%, fatalities have decreased by 24% and injuries have decreased by half.

Virginia State Police will work through the holidays as part of Operation CARE - the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. 116 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the campaign from Dec. 15 through New Year’s Day.

Law enforcement will increase their police presence in high-risk areas and establish 55 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.

To check out Checkpoint Strikeforce’s current ad campaign, click here.

