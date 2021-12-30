RRHA lease enforcement freeze ends Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s self-imposed lease enforcement freeze will come to an end Friday.

The moratorium, which ends Dec. 31, only applies to non-payment of rent.

RRHA said there are options for families who still owe. Families can apply for rent relief, enter into repayment agreements or use services to get back on track.

To apply for rent relief, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.