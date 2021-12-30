RRHA lease enforcement freeze ends Friday

Healthcare Pros
RRHA looks to create community liaison role with RPD(wwbt/nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s self-imposed lease enforcement freeze will come to an end Friday.

The moratorium, which ends Dec. 31, only applies to non-payment of rent.

RRHA said there are options for families who still owe. Families can apply for rent relief, enter into repayment agreements or use services to get back on track.

To apply for rent relief, click here.

