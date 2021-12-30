Rockwood Vaccination Center changing hours of operation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking to get a vaccine or a booster shot, the Chesterfield Health District is changing the hours of the vaccination clinic at the Rockwood Shopping Center.

Starting Jan. 3, the center will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.

To make an appointment, click here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA.

