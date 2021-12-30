Healthcare Pros
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to distribute 3,600 at-home COVID tests

RHHD will distribute the tests in three different ways.
RHHD will distribute the tests in three different ways.(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will distribute 3,600 at-home COVID tests that were recently acquired.

RHHD will distribute the tests in three different ways.

The first will be at testing and vaccination events while supplies last. Here is a list of dates and times:

  • 1/4/21 (Tu), Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd), 9:00am-11:00am (test event) and 3:00pm-6:00pm (vaccination event)
  • 1/5/21 (W), RHHD Henrico West Clinic (8600 Dixon Powers Dr), 9:00am-10:45am (vaccination event)
  • 1/5/21 (W), Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 Laburnum Ave), 1:00pm-4:00pm (vaccination event)
  • 1/5/22 (W), Highland Springs Community Center (16 S Ivy Ave), 3:00pm-6:00pm (test event)
  • 1/6/21 (Th), RHHD Downtown Clinic (400 E Cary St), 1:00pm-3:00pm (vaccination event)
  • 1/7/22 (Fr), Diversity Thrift (1407 Sherwood Ave), 1:00pm-3:00pm (test event)


Secondly, outreach staff will give them out within communities more impacted by COVID, which will help reduce barriers in getting tested.

Lastly, RHHD will give test kits out to organizations that have expressed interest in serving as a distribution site.

For more on testing and vaccination communities, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

