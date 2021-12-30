Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RACC caring for pregnant bulldog found abandoned by dumpster

Richmond Animal Care and Control is caring for a pregnant bulldog that was found abandoned by a...
Richmond Animal Care and Control is caring for a pregnant bulldog that was found abandoned by a dumpster.(RACC)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is caring for a pregnant bulldog that was found abandoned by a dumpster.

RACC said the dog was found around 5:30 p.m. in a baby pool behind Norrell Elementary School next to a dumpster.

RACC said that bulldogs cannot typically reproduce on their own and need a c-section to deliver the puppies.

We don’t even know what to say about this. Many, many bad words, hand gestures, air punches and exasperated sighs...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

“Whoever owned this dog, knew she was pregnant (hence the baby pool) and abandoned her when she needed help the most,” RACC said in a Facebook post.

The dog was taken to the vet, where it was confirmed she had multiple dead puppies inside her.

“We don’t know how long she has been suffering and we hope she isn’t septic. If she’s stable enough, she will have surgery tonight to remove the dead puppies and spay her so she never has to go through anything like this again. If she’s not able to live through surgery, we will hug her close and euthanize,” RACC said.

Anyone who recognizes the dog, or saw anything suspicious at the elementary school, is asked to call 804-646-5573 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Governor Northam announced plans to open it at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
News to Know for Dec. 28: Time capsule opening; New CDC isolation guidelines; Sunny, warm
Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Jaxson Dale Moran, who they say was...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia 13-year-old found safe; father in custody

Latest News

VCU and VSU are joining a growing list of colleges requiring students, faculty and staff to get...
VCU, VSU announce COVID vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
Virginia State Police say a deer strike on a Virginia highway led to a Christmas Eve crash that...
Police: Minivan hit deer before crash that killed girl
Older generations eager for vaccination opportunities.
Over 67% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 13 million vaccines administered
Hundreds of people lined up at Faith and Family Church in Chesterfield n Wednesday to get...
Central Va. COVID-19 testing events packed as supply shortages continue