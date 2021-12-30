RACC caring for pregnant bulldog found abandoned by dumpster

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is caring for a pregnant bulldog that was found abandoned by a dumpster.

RACC said the dog was found around 5:30 p.m. in a baby pool behind Norrell Elementary School next to a dumpster.

RACC said that bulldogs cannot typically reproduce on their own and need a c-section to deliver the puppies.

We don’t even know what to say about this. Many, many bad words, hand gestures, air punches and exasperated sighs... Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

“Whoever owned this dog, knew she was pregnant (hence the baby pool) and abandoned her when she needed help the most,” RACC said in a Facebook post.

The dog was taken to the vet, where it was confirmed she had multiple dead puppies inside her.

“We don’t know how long she has been suffering and we hope she isn’t septic. If she’s stable enough, she will have surgery tonight to remove the dead puppies and spay her so she never has to go through anything like this again. If she’s not able to live through surgery, we will hug her close and euthanize,” RACC said.

Anyone who recognizes the dog, or saw anything suspicious at the elementary school, is asked to call 804-646-5573 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

