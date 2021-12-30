News to Know for Dec. 30: Local colleges COVID response; Ghislaine Maxwell guilty; Cloudy, cool

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two local colleges are now responding to the rise in COVID cases, but first let’s take a look at some of our other top headlines!

Pharmacy Burnout

The recent COVID surge has hit pharmacies hard!

Staffing shortages, demand for tests and vaccines have made an already stressful situation even worse.

We checked with Goochland Pharmacy, and father and daughter duo Peyton and Sarah Taylor say these days their phone rarely stays quiet.

“I confirmed with one of the clerks today; it’s well over 50 calls if not over 100 calls a day,” Sarah Nelson said.

Rite Aid and Walgreens said they would adjust their hours to alleviate stress among staff. As for CVS, they say they will remain flexible to meet patient needs.

Peyton Taylor says the most important thing in dealing with this burnout is patience.

Colleges Booster Requirement

VCU and VSU are now the latest colleges requiring their students and staff to get booster shots.

Both schools say proof of a booster will be required by February 1 - unless they’re not eligible.

The schools are also requiring negative COVID tests before students can return to campus. However, neither has delayed the start of the spring semester - as some other colleges have already done.

Washington Football Team Player Brother Killed

Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. (Henrico Police)

In Henrico, police have identified the victim in a shooting on Wistar Village Drive.

27-year-old Anthony Sweat was shot and killed around four on Tuesday at an apartment complex.

Police have confirmed that Sweat is the brother of Washington Football player Montez Sweat.

So far Montez Sweat hasn’t commented publicly, but Washington’s head coach offered his condolences.

Sweat did not practice with the team yesterday.

The killing of his brother was Henrico’s 26th homicide this year.

Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty

The trail that has gripped the nation has finally come to a close. After six days of deliberation, a jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty.

The British socialite was convicted of helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell was acquitted on the charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts.

Her attorney says they’re already working on an appeal.

RRHA Moratorium Ends Friday

RRHA looks to create community liaison role with RPD (wwbt/nbc12)

Attention those who live in Richmond’s public housing - the city’s pause on eviction enforcement will end tomorrow.

The moratorium only applies to non-payment of rent.

Cloudy & Cool

Well Richmond, we won’t be enjoying that warm weather again today!

We will stay mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Final Thought

“Respect begins with this attitude: I acknowledge that you are a creature of extreme worth.” - Gary Chapman

