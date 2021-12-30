Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

National parks offering 5 free entry days in 2022

National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park (FILE)(WHSV)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - There are a few days in the new calendar year where you can enjoy the national parks for free.

You can access Shenandoah National Park and others for free on January 17, April 16, August 4, September 24, and November 11.

The National Park Service oversees more than 400 national parks. It says only about 110 of them have admission fees, ranging from $5 to $35.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Grover Gordon
Man arrested in connection to Ashland shooting
13,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia, with the positivity rate continuing...
13,500 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate climbs to 19.3%

Latest News

Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and...
Ownership of Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be transferred to Black History Museum
A Richmond homeowner reaches out to 12 On Your Side after received a real estate tax bill for...
‘You solved my problem’: A look back at On Your Side 2021
Community members rallied to put up new decorations on a beloved Mechanicsville woman's...
‘It just really breaks your heart’: Vandals destroy beloved Hanover woman’s decorations
(Source: pexels.com)
VDH urges people to avoid emergency departments for non-serious illnesses
‘You solved my problem’: A look back at On Your Side 2021
‘You solved my problem’: A look back at On Your Side 2021