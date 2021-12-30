LEGACI Eats raising money for culinary scholarships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit food truck is hoping to provide culinary scholarships to three students.

LEGACI Eats wants to raise funds for $10,000 scholarships to be given to high school students.

“There’s so much untapped talent, not just here locally, but in the whole state of Virginia,” Steve Easton, cofounder of LEGACI Eats said. “These little scholarships really, really can be the difference maker.”

Money will be raised through donations and profits from the food truck. Teachers will then nominate students who are passionate about cooking.

“So the wonderful thing about these scholarships is they’re hospitality-based, restaurant, business management, things of that sort,” Easton said.

The scholarship is in the memory of David Maini, a mentor who passed away last year.

“He is not with us anymore, but his legacy continues. He always reminded us to rethink food and he was huge on the education factor. So that’s something that we wanted to incorporate into this program,” Easton said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.