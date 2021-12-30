Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

LEGACI Eats raising money for culinary scholarships

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit food truck is hoping to provide culinary scholarships to three students.

LEGACI Eats wants to raise funds for $10,000 scholarships to be given to high school students.

“There’s so much untapped talent, not just here locally, but in the whole state of Virginia,” Steve Easton, cofounder of LEGACI Eats said. “These little scholarships really, really can be the difference maker.”

Money will be raised through donations and profits from the food truck. Teachers will then nominate students who are passionate about cooking.

“So the wonderful thing about these scholarships is they’re hospitality-based, restaurant, business management, things of that sort,” Easton said.

The scholarship is in the memory of David Maini, a mentor who passed away last year.

“He is not with us anymore, but his legacy continues. He always reminded us to rethink food and he was huge on the education factor. So that’s something that we wanted to incorporate into this program,” Easton said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and...
Agreement: Richmond’s Confederate monuments headed to Black History Museum
Astrid Sanchez Diaz and her son.
Chesterfield police search for mother, baby at center of child abuse investigation
Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that...
Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing
13,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia, with the positivity rate continuing...
13,500 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate climbs to 19.3%
VDOT is advising drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.
VDOT: Right lane open following tractor-trailer crash on I-295 south in Hanover

Latest News

We have finally reached the last day of 2021, let’s celebrate by taking a look at some of our...
News to Know for Dec. 31: VA hospital plea; New Year’s Eve will go on; Foggy, warm
Shelter officials say they won’t get the new machine for a few weeks, so they’re renting one in...
Richmond SPCA getting new x-ray machine
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative has noticed a slight decrease in electricity use versus...
Decreases in electric bills this December
Decreases in electric bills this December
Decreases in electric bills this December
Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that...
Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing