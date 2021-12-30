‘It just really breaks your heart’: Vandals destroy beloved Hanover woman’s decorations

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Vandals hit several Hanover County homes a week before Christmas, damaging decorations.

One of those properties belonged to a beloved Mechanicsville woman, whose decades-old display was destroyed and scattered.

A spokesman for the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said numerous reports of vandalism were received on Dec. 15 where decorations were damaged off Georgetown Road, Fire Lane and Kenna Way.

“People’s Christmas decorations were damaged or destroyed, wires were cut,” said neighbor Rachel Striblen.

However, neighbors were stunned to learn one of those victims was a well-known Mechanicsville woman.

“Mrs. Bosher has been a Hanover County bus driver for a number of years,” Striblen said. “She’s really touched the community. She’s really been a really sweet lady.”

Nearly all of Bosher’s decorations were destroyed and scattered all over.

“It just really breaks your heart,” Striblen said.

Many of those decorations were filled with heartfelt memories.

“Her husband, because of her love of this and their son’s birthday [on] Christmas Day… over their years together, a lot of her Christmas presents were decorations to put up in the yard,” Striblen said.

But Striblen said when bad things happen to good people - the community steps up.

One neighbor emailed others about the situation to gather as many decorations as possible.

“Within about 48 hours, she had dozens of people dropping decorations off at her house and meeting to go and decorate the yard for Mrs. Bosher,” Striblen said.

That gift was delivered just in time - on Christmas Eve.

“She knew it was coming, but I think she was really surprised by how much people really love her and really care about her,” Striblen said.

Beyond the new decorations, there is also the hope for a miracle when it comes to the damaged ones.

“Somebody has offered to help repair them and get them back to working order, so that next year, she’ll be able to use some of those items as well; some of those really sentimental ones,” Striblen said.

Until then, neighbors will take in the new 2021 sight in Mechanicsville.

“I hope she knows how much she means to our community,” Striblen said.

