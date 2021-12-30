Health leaders urge safe New Year’s celebrations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Health leaders expect COVID-19 cases to continue to surge in January and stress the importance of being safe this New Year’s Eve.

The Virginia Department of Health urges people not to gather in large groups, regardless of their vaccination status.

“I would personally recommend making sure if not outdoors or in a venue that is well ventilated. Again, thinking crowd size if you are not able to socially distance if you are packed together shoulder to shoulder versus places where you are able to sit three to six feet away,” VDH Chief Deputy Commissioner Dr. Parham Jaberi said.

Health leaders are also stressing the importance of getting vaccinated, saying it’s the best protection from COVID-19 and omicron variant.

