Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

GOP’s Keeney drops out of 7th District race; cites new maps

Taylor Keeney (FILE)
Taylor Keeney (FILE)(Taylor Keeney Campaign)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A onetime Republican contender for Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District is no longer running.

In a news release Thursday, Taylor Keeney cited a recently approved map that reshaped the district and moved it north.

Keeney is a public affairs consultant and former aide to former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell. She also ruled out challenging GOP incumbent Bob Good in the redrawn 5th Congressional District, where she lives.

Her decision marks the latest in a flurry of announcements from candidates since the Supreme Court of Virginia approved new redistricting maps earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and...
Ownership of Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be transferred to Black History Museum
13,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia, with the positivity rate continuing...
13,500 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate climbs to 19.3%

Latest News

Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and...
Ownership of Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be transferred to Black History Museum
A Richmond homeowner reaches out to 12 On Your Side after received a real estate tax bill for...
‘You solved my problem’: A look back at On Your Side 2021
Community members rallied to put up new decorations on a beloved Mechanicsville woman's...
‘It just really breaks your heart’: Vandals destroy beloved Hanover woman’s decorations
(Source: pexels.com)
VDH urges people to avoid emergency departments for non-serious illnesses
‘You solved my problem’: A look back at On Your Side 2021
‘You solved my problem’: A look back at On Your Side 2021