Crews investigate building collapse in Louisa

Crews are advising people to avoid the area.
Crews are advising people to avoid the area.(Louisa Fire-EMS Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Louisa County are investigating a building collapse that happened Thursday morning.

Louisa’s Fire-EMS Department responded to Mineral Avenue for the report of a structure collapse.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and building inspectors are helping in the investigation.

Crews are advising people to avoid the area.

