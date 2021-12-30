Crews investigate building collapse in Louisa

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Louisa County are investigating a building collapse that happened Thursday morning.

Louisa’s Fire-EMS Department responded to Mineral Avenue for the report of a structure collapse.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and building inspectors are helping in the investigation.

Crews are advising people to avoid the area.

