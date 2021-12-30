Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Child, hit while riding bicycle, treated for serious injuries

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A child was hit by a driver Wednesday in Roanoke, and was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police say are serious injuries.

The child’s age has not been released, but the child is not yet a teenager, according to police.

Roanoke Police were called about 7 p.m. December 29, 2021 to reports of a crash on Arbutus Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the child and other witnesses remained on scene and were cooperative with the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Grover Gordon
Man arrested in connection to Ashland shooting
13,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia, with the positivity rate continuing...
13,500 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate climbs to 19.3%

Latest News

There was a three-mile backup.
Crash on I-95 north causes backups in Chesterfield
VDOT is advising drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.
VDOT: Right lane open following tractor-trailer crash on I-295 south in Hanover
Crash on I-95 in Chesterfield.
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 north in Chesterfield
Troopers were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Chatham Drive in King George...
Box truck crashes into parked car, home