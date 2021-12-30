Chesterfield police search for mother, baby at center of child abuse investigation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a mother and baby at the center of a child abuse investigation.

Police were called around 4 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a video making its rounds on social media showing a woman “shaking and roughly handling a small infant.”

Officers identified the woman as 20-year-old Astrid Sanchez Diaz and the baby as her 4-month-old son.

“Sanchez Diaz appears to be making threats to the child’s father as she is assaulting their child,” a release said.

Police have tried to find Sanchez Diaz and her son to check on his welfare, but have not been able to find them.

Anyone with information on where they may be is asked to call 804-748-1251 immediately.

