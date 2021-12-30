Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield host Three Kings celebration event

Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County(Chesterfield County Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County and partners will host the Three Kings celebration event.

The event will be on Jan. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Face maks are required.

“This celebration has been a longstanding tradition in Chesterfield and provides a fun cultural experience for youth. This year’s focus is to bring the event back to its cultural roots by offering children’s crafts, treats and photos with the Three Kings,” a release said.

The first 500 kids will get a small gift to take home at the end of the night.

