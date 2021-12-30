Chesterfield Health District announces new hours for Rockwood vaccination clinic

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District has announced new hours for their Community Vaccination Center located in the Rockwood Shopping Center.

Starting Jan. 3, the CVC located in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

However, due to the New Year’s holiday, the clinic will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

The Rockwood CVC is offering first, second, and additional primary COVID-19 vaccines to the public for free. The Moderna and the single-dose of Johnson & Johnson are also available for anyone 18 or older.

Pfizer BioNTech’s vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older, but a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

The health district says walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged to reduce wait times. Individuals who make an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.

The Chesterfield Health District is reminding people of the following before making an appointment:

The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 16 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.

