13,500 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate climbs to 19.3%

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,100,900 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 30, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Thursday, 13,500 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,565 deaths, with 24 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,101 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Thursday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 19.3%, up from Wednesday 17.4%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,107 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 96,905 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,179,014 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 47,306 cases, 1,257 hospitalizations, 607 deaths

Henrico: 41,848 cases, 1,296 hospitalizations, 749 deaths

Richmond: 29,208 cases, 987 hospitalizations, 390 deaths

Hanover: 14,332 cases, 400 hospitalizations, 208 deaths

Petersburg: 5,612 cases, 204 hospitalizations, 109 deaths

Goochland: 2,516 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

