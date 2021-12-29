Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

With new maps, Spanberger, other candidates announce plans

Spanberger
Spanberger
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s newly approved legislative maps are triggering a flurry of campaign announcements.

Candidates are gauging the new boundaries recently finalized through the once-a-decade redistricting process. Among those making their plans public Wednesday was U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who said she planned to seek reelection in Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District.

The boundaries have been substantially redrawn and shifted north, away from her home and largest base of support in suburban Richmond.

A wide range of GOP challengers had already filed paperwork or signalized their interest in running.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Governor Northam announced plans to open it at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
News to Know for Dec. 28: Time capsule opening; New CDC isolation guidelines; Sunny, warm
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Jaxson Dale Moran, who they say was...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia 13-year-old found safe; father in custody

Latest News

VCU campus.
VCU announces COVID vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
Deputies were called shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 29 to an alarm at Truckin Thunder.
2 teens charged with trying to break into business
(Source: KEYC News Now)
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts to hold COVID testing clinics next week