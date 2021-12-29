Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: VERY warm for December, with a few afternoon showers

Several more batches of rain on the way
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay above average into the weekend with several rain chances through Sunday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Rain likely overnight. Around 1/2″ Expected. Highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%, up to 90% overnight)

Thursday: A few morning showers, then turning mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Low in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: New Years Eve: Partly sunny and warm. The best weather day of the week. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. Rain likely overnight

Saturday: Happy New Year! Morning rain likely. Around 1/2″ expected. Low around 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Rain likely, could be moderate to heavy at times. Rain tapers midday and temperatures drop into the 50s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%) Around 1″ rain expected.

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.

Send it to 12 here.

