Virginia Tech falls to Maryland in Pinstripe Bowl

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes of 70 and 32 yards to Darryl Jones, and Maryland routed Virginia Tech 54-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Tarheep Still returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown for the Hokies.

Tagovailoa is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. He was named the game’s MVP, finishing with 265 yards passing. His 26 touchdown passes this season tied the Maryland single-season record set by Scott Milanovich in 1983.

Virginia Tech finished with its second straight losing season and has not won a bowl game since 2016.

Wednesday afternoon’s Pinstripe Bowl preview on WDBJ+

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Virginia Tech Loses Pinstripe Bowl
