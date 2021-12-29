Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VCU men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID

File Basketball Photo
File Basketball Photo(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday’s VCU men’s basketball game against George Mason at the Siegel Center is postponed.

The school cited COVID as the reason but did not say which team is impacted.

VCU has not played a game since Dec. 15 because of COVID.

A new date has not been announced.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Construction crews may have uncovered the time capsule placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Crews uncover copper box believed to be 1887 time capsule at Lee monument site
Drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the...
DMV: Vehicle insurance coverage requirements to change Jan. 1
The Omicron surge has people racing to buy over-the-counter testing kits - but many pharmacies...
News to Know for Dec. 27: Bad news for flyers; COVID test shortage; Child shot in Richmond
Governor Northam announced plans to open it at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
News to Know for Dec. 28: Time capsule opening; New CDC isolation guidelines; Sunny, warm
Troopers were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Chatham Drive in King George...
Box truck crashes into parked car, home

Latest News

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released
(FILE)
Coach Contract Details
In an official statement, VCU Athletics announced they would be canceling the upcoming game due...
VCU cancels basketball game due to COVID-19 protocols