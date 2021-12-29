VCU men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday’s VCU men’s basketball game against George Mason at the Siegel Center is postponed.

The school cited COVID as the reason but did not say which team is impacted.

VCU has not played a game since Dec. 15 because of COVID.

A new date has not been announced.

