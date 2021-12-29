Three adults, one child displaced after residential fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three adults and one child have been displaced following a residential fire that happened Tuesday night.

At around 7:36 p.m., crews responded to the 10000 block of Greenwood Road for a possible structure fire.

Once on scene, crews found a two-story home with fire coming from it. When entering the house, they were able to quickly control the fire.

Crews say no citizens or fire personnel have reported any injuries.

The Red Cross is currently working to assist the residents in finding alternate housing.

Investigators were able to determine that the fire was accidental.

