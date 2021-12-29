Healthcare Pros
Supreme Court of Virginia signs off on new legislative maps

(wdbj7)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has unanimously approved maps establishing congressional and state legislative districts under the commonwealth’s new redistricting process.

The court announced the development in a news release Tuesday.

In its order, the court says it reviewed the final redistricting maps as well as extensive public comment on initial draft maps. It says the final maps are approved and adopted immediately.

The court also released a lengthy memo from the map-drawers explaining some of the changes made in the final versions.

