Senior Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man with cognitive impairment
FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old man suffering from a cognitive impairment.
The Fairfax County Police Department is searching for Larry Douglas Wood, 74, after he was last seen on Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. along Lincoln Lake Way.
Police said he may have been wearing a long sleeve shirt, grey vest and sweat pants.
Wood may also be driving a black 2015 Chrysler 300 four-door vehicle with Virginia tags 439769.
Police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.