Senior Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man with cognitive impairment

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old man suffering from a cognitive impairment.

The Fairfax County Police Department is searching for Larry Douglas Wood, 74, after he was last seen on Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. along Lincoln Lake Way.

Police said he may have been wearing a long sleeve shirt, grey vest and sweat pants.

Wood may also be driving a black 2015 Chrysler 300 four-door vehicle with Virginia tags 439769.

Police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.

