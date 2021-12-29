Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man with cognitive impairment

Larry Douglas Wood
Larry Douglas Wood(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old man suffering from a cognitive impairment.

The Fairfax County Police Department is searching for Larry Douglas Wood, 74, after he was last seen on Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. along Lincoln Lake Way.

Police said he may have been wearing a long sleeve shirt, grey vest and sweat pants.

Wood may also be driving a black 2015 Chrysler 300 four-door vehicle with Virginia tags 439769.

Police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
Governor Northam announced plans to open it at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
News to Know for Dec. 28: Time capsule opening; New CDC isolation guidelines; Sunny, warm
Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Jaxson Dale Moran, who they say was...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia 13-year-old found safe; father in custody

Latest News

Virginia State Police say a deer strike on a Virginia highway led to a Christmas Eve crash that...
Police: Minivan hit deer before crash that killed girl
Older generations eager for vaccination opportunities.
Over 67% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 13 million vaccines administered
Hundreds of people lined up at Faith and Family Church in Chesterfield n Wednesday to get...
Central Va. COVID-19 testing events packed as supply shortages continue
Crash on I-95 in Chesterfield.
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 north in Chesterfield
VCU, VSU announce COVID vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
VCU, VSU announce COVID vaccine booster requirements for spring semester