Richmond’s Diamond District ready for redevelopment plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s open season for developers to submit their ideas on how to transform Richmond’s Diamond District.

“We have an opportunity for some development. We have some expectations on some things we want to see included in that footprint,” said Andreas Anderson, Richmond City Council.

The Diamond District is at the crossroads of Interstates 64 and 95 as well as North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

The project has a number of goals. These include a new baseball stadium by 2025 and demolishing the Arthur Ashe Center.

“If you look at that area, you’ve got plenty of potential. It’s not very densified so you’ve got the room to do a project like this. We need a new ball stadium,” said Brian Anderson, ChamberRVA President.

But the city also wants a hotel in the area as well as residential, retail, and office space, among others.

“A big revitalization effort and I think this is also kind of done in a very intentional way because we’ve seen areas of growth around the city, like Manchester and Scott’s Addition, but the city has not really been at the forefront of leading the development because those are all privately owned land,” said Addison.

Over the last year, city council has worked to rezone a lot of the area, paving way for this project.

Developers need to have their submissions in by February 15. There will be plenty of public review and input before city council makes a final call.

“It’s not as developed as some other corridors we have. The more you can create these commercial centers, these economic development centers of opportunity, the better you build a prosperous city,” said Anderson.

A final decision is expected around fall 2022. Then redevelopment work can start.

For the Request for Interest (RFI) document, click here. Submissions are due on February 15, 2022, at 3 p.m.

