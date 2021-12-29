Healthcare Pros
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts to hold COVID testing clinics next week

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-Henrico Health Districts will hold three COVID-19 testing events next week.

This comes during a statewide and national shortage of COVID-19 testing opportunities.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had to turn away some folks seeking testing this week… demand for tests outweighing opportunities is something we’re seeing across the state and country,” said Dr. Danny Avula, director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “I’m proud of our team who has worked quickly to accommodate the demand by standing up more clinics. We expect the situation to improve as a result of these added clinics.”

This week, RRHD has tested 842 people.

The clinics next week are walk-ups and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here are the following clinic locations and times:

  • Jan. 4 - Second Baptist Church from 9-11 a.m.
  • Jan. 5 - Highland Springs Community Center from 3-6 p.m.
  • Jan. 7 - Diversity Thrift from 1-3 p.m.

