Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police identify man killed in Richmond alley as 71-year-old man

Calvin Hubbard
Calvin Hubbard(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot in an alley.

Officers were called around 4:14 p.m. to the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue on Dec. 28.

At the scene, officers found Calvin Hubbard, 71, in an alley with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person they believe is behind the deadly shooting. Surveillance video captured video of the suspected shooter wearing athletic sweatpants with white stripes down the side of the leg and running down the road.

Police said Hubbard was on his bike when he came across the shooter.

“Hubbard was a well-known community member and detectives are asking those who knew him to provide background information on his day-to-day routine which might prove useful to the investigation,” a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
Governor Northam announced plans to open it at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
News to Know for Dec. 28: Time capsule opening; New CDC isolation guidelines; Sunny, warm
Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Jaxson Dale Moran, who they say was...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia 13-year-old found safe; father in custody

Latest News

suspect
Richmond shooting suspect (Source: RPD)
VCU campus.
VCU announces COVID vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
Deputies were called shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 29 to an alarm at Truckin Thunder.
2 teens charged with trying to break into business