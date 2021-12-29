Police identify man killed in Richmond alley as 71-year-old man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot in an alley.

Officers were called around 4:14 p.m. to the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue on Dec. 28.

At the scene, officers found Calvin Hubbard, 71, in an alley with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person they believe is behind the deadly shooting. Surveillance video captured video of the suspected shooter wearing athletic sweatpants with white stripes down the side of the leg and running down the road.

Police said Hubbard was on his bike when he came across the shooter.

“Hubbard was a well-known community member and detectives are asking those who knew him to provide background information on his day-to-day routine which might prove useful to the investigation,” a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

