Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Piedmont Health District offering free COVID-19 testing in January, February

Testing events in the Piedmont Health District will be held throughout January and February.
Testing events in the Piedmont Health District will be held throughout January and February.(WLBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District will be offering free COVID-19 PCR testing in January and February.

The testing events will be held at two locations, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Walk-ups will be accepted, and no appointment or advanced registration is required.

Here are the locations and dates for the testing events:

Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium at 2750 Layne St., Farmville, VA 23901

Monday, Jan. 3 from 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 1-4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31 from 1-4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14 from 1-4 p.m.

Buckingham County Public Library at 16266 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn, VA 23936

Monday, Jan. 10, from Noon-3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24 from Noon-3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7 from Noon-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 from Noon-3 p.m.

The testing event will use the three-day PCR test - a rapid test option is not available.

Health officials for the district say testing is available for all ages, but those under 18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For those who are interested in getting a test, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Governor Northam announced plans to open it at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
News to Know for Dec. 28: Time capsule opening; New CDC isolation guidelines; Sunny, warm
Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule
Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Henrico police investigate deadly shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Jaxson Dale Moran, who they say was...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia 13-year-old found safe; father in custody

Latest News

Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
Tuesday the Shockoe Bottom restaurant announced it will require all diners to be fully...
Tobacco Company now requiring proof of vaccination to dine
Tobacco Company now requiring proof of vaccination to dine
Tobacco Company now requiring proof of vaccination to dine
The university will not require booster shots, but does encourage them.
JMU to keep same COVID protocols for spring semester