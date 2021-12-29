Piedmont Health District offering free COVID-19 testing in January, February

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District will be offering free COVID-19 PCR testing in January and February.

The testing events will be held at two locations, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Walk-ups will be accepted, and no appointment or advanced registration is required.

Here are the locations and dates for the testing events:

Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium at 2750 Layne St., Farmville, VA 23901

Monday, Jan. 3 from 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 1-4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31 from 1-4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14 from 1-4 p.m.

Buckingham County Public Library at 16266 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn, VA 23936

Monday, Jan. 10, from Noon-3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24 from Noon-3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7 from Noon-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 from Noon-3 p.m.

The testing event will use the three-day PCR test - a rapid test option is not available.

Health officials for the district say testing is available for all ages, but those under 18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For those who are interested in getting a test

