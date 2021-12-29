Piedmont Health District offering free COVID-19 testing in January, February
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District will be offering free COVID-19 PCR testing in January and February.
The testing events will be held at two locations, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Walk-ups will be accepted, and no appointment or advanced registration is required.
Here are the locations and dates for the testing events:
Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium at 2750 Layne St., Farmville, VA 23901
Monday, Jan. 3 from 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 1-4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31 from 1-4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14 from 1-4 p.m.
Buckingham County Public Library at 16266 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn, VA 23936
Monday, Jan. 10, from Noon-3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24 from Noon-3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7 from Noon-3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 from Noon-3 p.m.
The testing event will use the three-day PCR test - a rapid test option is not available.
Health officials for the district say testing is available for all ages, but those under 18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For those who are interested in getting a test, click here.
