Person in stable condition following shooting in Ashland

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in the hospital following a shooting that occurred in Ashland.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in town, and the victim was transported to the hospital.

The victim is currently in stable condition, and a suspect is now in custody.

Police say that the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.