Person in stable condition following shooting in Ashland

The victim is currently in stable condition, and a suspect is now in custody.
The victim is currently in stable condition, and a suspect is now in custody.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in the hospital following a shooting that occurred in Ashland.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in town, and the victim was transported to the hospital.

The victim is currently in stable condition, and a suspect is now in custody.

Police say that the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

