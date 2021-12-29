Over 12,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate climbs to 17.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia, with the positivity rate continuing to climb.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,087,849 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 29, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 12,112 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,541 deaths, with 37 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,014 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Wednesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 17.4%, up from Tuesday’s 14.5%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,083 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 96,632 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,132,438 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 46,708 cases, 1,257 hospitalizations, 605 deaths

Henrico: 41,247 cases, 1,295 hospitalizations, 748 deaths

Richmond: 28,819 cases, 986 hospitalizations, 389 deaths

Hanover: 14,179 cases, 400 hospitalizations, 208 deaths

Petersburg: 5,555 cases, 204 hospitalizations, 109 deaths

Goochland: 2,487 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

