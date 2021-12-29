News to Know for Dec. 29: Violent night in Greater Richmond; Time capsule unveiled; Warm, cloudy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a very violent night in the Greater Richmond area, but we will get more into that in a moment. Here’s a look at some of our top headlines!

Very Violent Night

Police departments in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover are investigating shootings that occurred on Tuesday - three of them deadly.

Ashland Police say a person is in the hospital following a shooting in town. The victim is in stable condition, and a suspect is in custody.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.

Turning to Henrico, a man was shot and killed at the Fox Rest Apartment Complex off Bremner Boulevard. This is the 26th homicide in the county.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of 7600 Block WISTAR VILLAGE DR. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 28, 2021

Next, in Chesterfield, a man was shot and killed off Arbor Lake Drive.

Finally in Richmond, police say a man was found shot in an alley off Hazelhurst Avenue around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He later died at the hospital.

Richmond is nearing a 17-year high in homicides.

COVID Testing

Hundreds of people lined up to get their COVID test yesterday - only to get turned away.

Nearly 300 people were able to get swabbed at the testing clinic yesterday at Second Baptist Church.

On Wednesday, health officials say they will have roughly 500 tests available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The testing event will be held at the Eastern Henrico Rec Center from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Richmond-Henrico Health Districts are urging those with symptoms and possible exposure to utilize these testing events - especially after the holidays.

Beloved NFL Broadcaster, Head Coach Dies

The sports community is mourning the death of legendary NFL broadcaster and Super Bowl-winning coach John Madden.

The NFL says he died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at the age of 85.

Redistricting Maps

The court announced the development in a news release Tuesday. (WDBJ)

The Virginia Supreme Court unanimously approves new voting maps for both Congress and the General Assembly.

The final maps adopt some changes after extensive public comment.

However, Abigail Spanberger’s 7th District will remain centered in Northern Virginia.

The district will no longer include Henrico or Chesterfield.

Map drawers say they expect a 6 to 5 Democratic edge in Virginia’s congressional delegation compared with the 7 to 4 advantage Democrats hold now.

Time Capsule Mystery

This saga made us feel like Nicholas Cage in National Treasure! Historic artifacts buried more than a century ago are finally revealed.

Conservationists opened a second-time capsule found at the former site of the Robert E. Lee Monument.

The copper box contained Confederate money, Civil War bullets, and several books.

As for the much-anticipated photograph of former President Lincoln - sorry folks, it wasn’t there!

Instead, the image found was from a newspaper print from an 1865 issue of Harper’s Weekly.

Officials with State Historic Resources and experts at UVA are working to catalog and preserve all the items found.

Very Warm & Cloudy

Well Richmond, we will have another warm day in December once again!

Highs are expected to be in the low 70s with rain likely overnight.

Final Thought

“Self-praise is for losers, be a winner. Stand for something. Always have class and be humble” - John Madden

