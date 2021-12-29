Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have identified a man that was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive around 4:15 p.m.

Once on scene, police located Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that Sweat was known to have ties to the Richmond area.

According to NBC Washington, Anthony Sweat is the brother of the Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat.

NBC Washington reports that Montez Sweat was not at practice on Wednesday. Head coach Ron Rivera also offered his condolences to the family.

A Henrico police spokesperson said this is the 26th homicide of the year so far, compared to the 15 last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

