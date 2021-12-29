Man killed in Henrico shooting identified

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have identified a man that was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive around 4:15 p.m.

Once on scene, police located Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain Ga. with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that Sweat was known to have ties to the Richmond area.

A Henrico police spokesperson said this is the 26th homicide of the year so far, compared to the 15 last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

