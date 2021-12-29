Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man that was shot and killed in Chesterfield Tuesday evening.

Officers were called around 5:45 p.m. to Arbor Lake Drive for several reports of shots being fired in the area.

Police found Yabdiel Manuel Rodriquez Aquino, 18, of Chesterfield with a gunshot wound, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

