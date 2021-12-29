Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to Ashland shooting

Grover Gordon
Grover Gordon(PRJ)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Ashland have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred on Tuesday.

At 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the Sedgefield Mobile Home Community in the 100 block of Winter Oak Drive for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

Grover G. Gordon, 66, of Glen Allen, Va. was arrested on the scene. He has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say that this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Gordon is currently in custody at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Governor Northam announced plans to open it at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
News to Know for Dec. 28: Time capsule opening; New CDC isolation guidelines; Sunny, warm
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting identified
Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Jaxson Dale Moran, who they say was...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia 13-year-old found safe; father in custody

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting identified
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Testing events in the Piedmont Health District will be held throughout January and February.
Piedmont Health District offering free COVID-19 testing in January, February
Central Virginia ranked fifth among 71 reporting agencies statewide
Central Virginia Waste Management Authority recycling rate topped 58% in 2020