Man arrested in connection to Ashland shooting

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Ashland have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred on Tuesday.

At 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the Sedgefield Mobile Home Community in the 100 block of Winter Oak Drive for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

Grover G. Gordon, 66, of Glen Allen, Va. was arrested on the scene. He has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say that this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Gordon is currently in custody at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

