Investigation underway after woman is killed two-vehicle crash in Frederick County

Troopers say a 72-year-old woman from Huntley, Va. died on the scene from her injuries.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred at 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of N. Frederick Pike (Route 522) and Hunting Ridge Road.

Troopers say a 2003 Lincoln LS was traveling west on Hunting Ridge Road when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Lincoln attempted to cross N. Frederick Pike, it collided with a 2003 Toyota Tundra that was heading northbound.

The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway, into the median, and caused them both to collide with a guardrail.

A 72-year-old woman from Huntley, Va. has been identified as the driver of the Lincoln, she died at the scene. Troopers say the woman was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota was a 21-year-old man from Alexandria, Va. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was also wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

