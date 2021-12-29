Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19

Healthcare Pros
Hugh Jackman announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been experiencing mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actor Hugh Jackman says he is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jackman announced his diagnosis Tuesday in a video on Instagram. In the video, he mentioned mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose.

He said it was like having a cold, which doctors say is nearly always the case for vaccinated people who are symptomatic.

“I’m fine, and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP,” said Jackman in the video.

The two-time Tony Award winner is currently starring in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” which is in previews and expected to officially open in February.

Jackman says he will be back on stage as soon as he is cleared to be.

Following Jackman’s diagnosis, the production canceled performances through Jan. 1, WNYW reports. His co-star, Broadway veteran Sutton Foster, revealed her own COVID-19 diagnosis Friday.

Some Broadway shows have closed for several days, and some have folded completely because of virus cases this winter, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

