Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Fiery crash at Mich. gas station caught on camera

By WXYZ staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) – A fiery crash at a Michigan gas station was caught on camera Monday.

Officials said a driver lost control at the station and struck a pump, causing an explosion.

Seconds later, flames quickly began to spread and people nearby rushed to help those inside the vehicle escape.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time,” said witness Joshua Collier. “I was frightened that someone might have been hurt.”

Despite two vehicles catching fire, officials said there were no injuries.

Those nearby said they were relieved the scene did not end in a worse way.

Collier said he’s thankful to first responders who arrived quickly to put out the flames, and to those brave people who stepped up with no time to spare.

Authorities have not said what caused the driver to lose control and spark the fiery crash.

Inspectors from the city of Taylor are checking to see if the gas station can safely reopen.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
Governor Northam announced plans to open it at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
News to Know for Dec. 28: Time capsule opening; New CDC isolation guidelines; Sunny, warm
Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Jaxson Dale Moran, who they say was...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia 13-year-old found safe; father in custody

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
VCU and VSU are joining a growing list of colleges requiring students, faculty and staff to get...
VCU, VSU announce COVID vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show
Virginia State Police say a deer strike on a Virginia highway led to a Christmas Eve crash that...
Police: Minivan hit deer before crash that killed girl