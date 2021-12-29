Healthcare Pros
Central Virginia Waste Management Authority recycling rate topped 58% in 2020

Central Virginia ranked fifth among 71 reporting agencies statewide
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for recyclers out there, The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority has reported a 58.1% regional recycling rate for 2020.

For CVWMA, this means that an estimated 58.1% of the waste generated from the organization’s 13 member localities in 2020 was recycled and kept out of area landfills - a total of 600,426 was recycled.

According to the Virginia Annual Recycling Summar Report issued by DEQ, CVWMA’s regional recycling rate was the fifth highest in the state among 71 reporting agencies statewide.

Kimberly A. Hynes, Executive Director of CVWMA reacted to the accomplishment.

“The recycling rate of 58.1% is remarkable considering the challenges that our residents and businesses faced in 2020. It shows that the people of Central Virginia are truly committed to recycling. We are grateful for their continued participation,” Hynes said.

For more than a decade, the CVWMA region has exceeded a 55% regional rate.

For more information, click here.

