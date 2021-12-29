Amber Alert issued for Virginia 13-year-old believed to be in extreme danger

AUGUSTA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Jaxson Dale Moran, who they say was abducted on Dec. 28 at 4:21 p.m.

Police said Moran, 13, is believed to be in extreme danger.

He was last seen along Almo Chapel Road in Spottswood, Augusta County. Jaxson was last seen wearing a lime green and grey Ariat baseball cap, navy blue Under Armor hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and Ariat work boots.

Police believe he was abducted at gunpoint from his mother by his father, Steven Dale Moran. Steven was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and camo front John Deere baseball cap. They were seen driving off in a maroon 2014 Nissan Titan, four-door pickup truck with Virginia license plate VHZ-4343.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said it has obtained warrants for Steven Moran on abduction by force, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while under a protective order, brandishing a firearm, violating a protective order and violating a protective order armed with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333. Officials said not to approach or follow Steven Moran.

