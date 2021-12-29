Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

2 teens charged with trying to break into business

Deputies were called shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 29 to an alarm at Truckin Thunder.
Deputies were called shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 29 to an alarm at Truckin Thunder.(Live 5/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens after they were caught trying to break into a business.

Deputies were called shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 29 to an alarm at Truckin Thunder.

Deputies arrived at the scene and saw flashlights in the back of the business.

“They gave commands for the suspects to stop, and a foot pursuit ensued. The deputies pursued the suspects across Warrenton Road towards the Rio Car Wash,” a release said.

After two foot chases, deputies were able to take the two teens into custody.

The teens were identified as 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys from Germantown, Maryland.

“The investigation revealed the suspects attempted to force entry into Truckin Thunder through the front door. Signs of forced entry were also discovered on two vehicles parked at the business. A bag containing tools believed to have been used during the burglary were recovered by deputies,” a release said.

While investigating, officials found evidence that connected the suspects to a burglary at the Truckin Thunder on Dec. 13. Officials said several vehicles were broken into during that incident, and a Jeep was stolen. It was later found in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The teens are facing several charges in connection to both incidents.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Governor Northam announced plans to open it at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
News to Know for Dec. 28: Time capsule opening; New CDC isolation guidelines; Sunny, warm
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Jaxson Dale Moran, who they say was...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia 13-year-old found safe; father in custody

Latest News

VCU campus.
VCU announces COVID vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
(Source: KEYC News Now)
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts to hold COVID testing clinics next week
Spanberger
With new maps, Spanberger, other candidates announce plans