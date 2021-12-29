2 teens charged with trying to break into business

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens after they were caught trying to break into a business.

Deputies were called shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 29 to an alarm at Truckin Thunder.

Deputies arrived at the scene and saw flashlights in the back of the business.

“They gave commands for the suspects to stop, and a foot pursuit ensued. The deputies pursued the suspects across Warrenton Road towards the Rio Car Wash,” a release said.

After two foot chases, deputies were able to take the two teens into custody.

The teens were identified as 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys from Germantown, Maryland.

“The investigation revealed the suspects attempted to force entry into Truckin Thunder through the front door. Signs of forced entry were also discovered on two vehicles parked at the business. A bag containing tools believed to have been used during the burglary were recovered by deputies,” a release said.

While investigating, officials found evidence that connected the suspects to a burglary at the Truckin Thunder on Dec. 13. Officials said several vehicles were broken into during that incident, and a Jeep was stolen. It was later found in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The teens are facing several charges in connection to both incidents.

