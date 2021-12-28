Healthcare Pros
Woman runs onto Phoenix tarmac to stop plane she missed

Vickie Meyers said she was trying to stop the plane so she wouldn't miss her flight.
Vickie Meyers said she was trying to stop the plane so she wouldn't miss her flight.(Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (Gray News) – A woman is facing charges after running onto the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

According to the police report, the door to the jetway was already secured when Vickie Meyers, of St. Louis, Missouri, tried to catch a flight Sunday afternoon.

Instead of waiting for the next flight, police say she ran through the glass doors separating the passenger area and the secure airfield.

Meyers was stopped by employees as she ran down a flight of stairs towards the nose of the airplane.

According to police, she told employees she was “attempting to have the plane stopped so she would not miss her flight.”

Meyers was charged with first degree criminal trespassing on a crucial public service facility, which is a felony in Arizona.

