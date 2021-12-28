Healthcare Pros
VMHC announces grand re-opening, final closure for last construction phase

The grand re-opening will be on May 14, 2022.(Virginia Museum of History and Culture)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s extensive renovation project that began in October 2020 will soon be complete.

The museum has remained open with limited capacity throughout the entire renovation process, but it will close from Jan. 1.

VMHC says this closure will allow for the final phase of construction, the installation of numerous new exhibitions and museum experiences, and the activation of new guest amenities including a new store and cafe.

The museum will have a public reopening on May 14, 2022.

VMHC says galleries will be closed for daily visitation, but they will continue to host a limited number of in-person events, and virtual programs for members and the general public.

More details relating to the museum’s grand re-opening will be released in early 2022.

To learn more information about current events being held by the museum, click here.

