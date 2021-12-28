Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Virginia Tech announces new COVID-19 requirements for spring semester

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(Virginia Tech)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has announced it’s updated COVID-19 requirements for the upcoming spring semester, according to a letter from President of the University Tim Sands.

The university will require all students without exemptions to receive a COVID-19 booster shot within 14 days of eligibility. Updated vaccine information for students already eligible is due February 1.

Students who are not yet eligible are told to schedule an appointment to get the booster as soon as they are able to do so. Students and employees need to upload their proof of vaccination as soon as they receive the booster.

All residential students will also be required to present a negative COVID-19 test before returning to the university. A PCR or Antigen test will be accepted and must be done no more than 72 hours before returning to campus. Anyone who tests positive will not be allowed to move into on-campus housing until they compete the isolation period.

The university will also keep it’s mask mandate into the spring semester.

Unvaccinated students and staff will be tested weekly.

