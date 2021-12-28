Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations rise 106% in December

Health care workers are facing their fifth surge of the pandemic in less than two years.
Health care workers are facing their fifth surge of the pandemic in less than two years.
By Henry Graff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Across Virginia, more than 1,900 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. That number stood at 922 on Dec. 1 and represents a 106% increase.

“Obviously the concern is as these numbers keep going up, you know, we will again reach elevated levels of both cases and hospitalizations which puts a great strain on the health care delivery system and dedicated caregivers and clinicians who work there,” said Julian Walker, VHHA Spokesperson.

HCA Virginia’s Chippenham Hospital is seeing a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations.

In light of the omicron variant spreading, Virginia hospitals continue to face staffing shortages. Health care workers are facing their fifth surge of the pandemic in less than two years.

VHHA says its hospitals are adjusting staffing models and bringing in a staffing agency to help attract more medical workers.

“But staffing really is a challenge especially when you have team members who contract illness, whether in their personal lives or the workplace, and have to abide by quarantine and isolation guidelines,” said Walker.

VHHA’s spokesperson says time will tell if recent CDC changes to isolation guidelines will help front-line workers, cutting quarantine time in half. But, the guidance is very specific for asymptomatic people who are also fully vaccinated.

At its peak, VHHA said more than 1,000 staff members had to be sidelined due to COVID-19.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that certainly folks who work in health care here in the commonwealth and elsewhere in other places, have dealt with burnout, have dealt with stress and strain,” said Walker.

VHHA is working on ways to deal with those issues, which includes a program called “Care for Caregivers” to provide mental health support to medical workers.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the...
DMV: Vehicle insurance coverage requirements to change Jan. 1
Construction crews may have uncovered the time capsule placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Crews uncover copper box believed to be 1887 time capsule at Lee monument site
The Omicron surge has people racing to buy over-the-counter testing kits - but many pharmacies...
News to Know for Dec. 27: Bad news for flyers; COVID test shortage; Child shot in Richmond
Troopers were called around 10:17 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 to the Chippenham Parkway ramp to...
Troopers investigate hit-and-run that left man dead in Chesterfield
Once the road opens crews will still be in the right turn lane. Drivers are advised to use...
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
More kids being hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19
The agency now says COVID-19 patients will only need to isolate for five days instead of 10 as...
CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation, quarantine guidelines
CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation, quarantine guidelines
CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation, quarantine guidelines
Richmond - Henrico Health Districts to expand COVID-19 testing as area experiences shortage
Richmond - Henrico Health Districts to expand COVID-19 testing as area experiences shortage