Tuesday Forecast: Back to the warm pattern

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After one cool day, the winter warmth returns, with several rain chances through Sunday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warm again. Highs in mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Low: low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%) Rain likely at night

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered morning showers. Low in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: New Years Eve: Mostly to partly sunny. Looks like the best weather day of the week! Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. Rain arrives after dark.

Saturday: Happy New Year! Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Moderate or heavy Rain likely. Totals could reach 1 1/2″ inches during the day. Temperatures drop into the 50s in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: A few lingering rain or snow showers possible, then mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 30%)

