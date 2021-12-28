Staffing shortage causes collection delay in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Staffing shortages have caused a lot of problems for various industries - trash collection is now being affected.

These shortages have caused delayed trash pick-up in Ashland, and Central Virginia Waste Management Authority says the staffing shortage is with the contractor Meridian Waste.

Trash is set to be picked up Tuesday, and residents are asked to leave their containers out until they’re picked up.

